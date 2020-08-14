OnePlus Nord Next Sale Date Announced; To Be Available Via Amazon Next Week News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus Nord debuted as the company's affordable 5G smartphone recently in India. It has gone up for sale via Amazon earlier. The company is also said to bring a new colour variant of the device sometime in October. It is now slated to go on sale again next week in India and will be available for purchase via e-commerce platforms.

OnePlus Nord Next Sale Date India

The OnePlus Nord is now going on sale again on August 20 in the Indian market. It will be available for purchase via Amazon. As for the pricing, the 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 27,999. On the other hand, you will be able to buy the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model will sell for Rs. 27,999. Notably, only these two models will be available for sale on the aforementioned date.

Currently, there is no word on the availability of the base model which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is priced at Rs. 24,999. You can select the device from two different shades which include Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.

Why Should You Buy OnePlus Nord?

The OnePlus Nord is one of the most feature-packed smartphones which runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The device features a pill-shaped punch-hole for dual selfie cameras. Also, the display features an FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate.

The camera hardware includes a quad-lens setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture. The handset also features an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 5MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The dual-selfie camera setup comprises a 32MP primary sensor with an f/2.5 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.5 aperture. It runs on Android 10 OS and has Oxygen OS UI. Powering it is a 4,115 mAh battery unit and is backed by 30T Quick Charging technology.

Best Mobiles in India