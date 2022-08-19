India
    OnePlus Offering Up To 25% Off On New 5G Smartphones: OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, And More

    By
    |

    While OnePlus smartphones are known for being a little expensive when compared to their contemporaries, they usually offer something extra for the asking price. However, at times, these OnePlus smartphones will be available at a discount price and the company is currently offering up to 25 percent discount on select models.

     
    OnePlus Offering Up To 25% Off On New 5G Smartphones

    Devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, and even the OnePlus CE 2 Lite 5G are now retailing at a discounted price. Check out all the OnePlus smartphones that are currently available at a discounted price.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

    Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (5% off)

    Offers:

    • Up to Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card
    • No Cost EMI up to 3 months
    • Save up to 28% on business purchases
    • Get 3-months of Spotify Premium for Free.

    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
    • 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging
    OnePlus 10R 5G
     

    OnePlus 10R 5G

    Offer:

    • Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 38,999 (10% off)
    • Get an Exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000.
    • Add OnePlus Buds Z2 At Just Rs. 3,999.
    • Add OnePlus Nord Buds At Just Rs. 1,999.

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
    • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
    • Dual SIM
    • 50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
    • 5,000mAh / 4,880mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging
    • 4,500mAh / 4,400mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging
    OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

    OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

    Offer:

    • Deal Price: Rs. 61,999 ; MRP: Rs. 66,999 (7% off)
    • Get an Exchange bonus up to Rs. 5000.
    • Add OnePlus Buds Pro At Just Rs. 5999.
    • Add OnePlus Buds Z2 At Just Rs. 2999.

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 12
    • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
    • 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging
    OnePlus 9 5G

    OnePlus 9 5G

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (24% Off)

    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • 48MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging
    OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

    OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

    Offer:

    • Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 64,999 (23% off)
    • Get an Exchange bonus of Rs. 5000 on OnePlus devices.

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 11 with OxygenOS 11
    • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging, 50W wireless charging

    Story first published: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 1:28 [IST]
