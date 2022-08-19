OnePlus Offering Up To 25% Off On New 5G Smartphones: OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro, And More News oi-Harish Kumar

While OnePlus smartphones are known for being a little expensive when compared to their contemporaries, they usually offer something extra for the asking price. However, at times, these OnePlus smartphones will be available at a discount price and the company is currently offering up to 25 percent discount on select models.

Devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10R 5G, and even the OnePlus CE 2 Lite 5G are now retailing at a discounted price. Check out all the OnePlus smartphones that are currently available at a discounted price.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999 (5% off) Offers: Up to Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card

No Cost EMI up to 3 months

Save up to 28% on business purchases

Get 3-months of Spotify Premium for Free. Key Specs 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate

Octa Core Snapdragon 695 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 619L GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD) slot

64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP Front camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

5,000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging OnePlus 10R 5G Offer: Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 38,999 (10% off)

Get an Exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000.

Add OnePlus Buds Z2 At Just Rs. 3,999.

Add OnePlus Nord Buds At Just Rs. 1,999. Key Specs 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display

Octa Core Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 12 with OxygenOS 12

Dual SIM

50MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

In-display fingerprint sensor

USB Type-C audio, Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

5,000mAh / 4,880mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging

4,500mAh / 4,400mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC fast charging OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Offer: Deal Price: Rs. 61,999 ; MRP: Rs. 66,999 (7% off)

Get an Exchange bonus up to Rs. 5000.

Add OnePlus Buds Pro At Just Rs. 5999.

Add OnePlus Buds Z2 At Just Rs. 2999. Key Specs 6.7-inch Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform

8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 12

48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera

32MP front-facing camera

5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, 50W wireless charging, reverse wireless charging OnePlus 9 5G Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 37,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999 (24% Off) Key Specs 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

48MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Offer: Deal Price: Rs. 49,999 ; MRP: Rs. 64,999 (23% off)

Get an Exchange bonus of Rs. 5000 on OnePlus devices. Key Specs 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB RAM with 256GB storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging, 50W wireless charging

