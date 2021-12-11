OnePlus Pulls Down OxygenOS 12 Update After Bugs, Faulty Issues: All You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus recently rolled out the OxygenOS 12 update that was based on Android 12 OS. The update was introduced for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones. However, bug issues and other faults have forced OnePlus to pull down the update. The continuous reports of bugs and other issues drove the decision, a report said.

The popular Chinese brand released the OxygenOS 12 update to the first of the OnePlus 9 devices, which are the vanilla and the Pro models. But now, OnePlus is pulling down the update after users complained of bugs and other issues. A new report by Android Police explains that OnePlus is aware of the issues caused by the update and it would be suspending it for the time being.

The bugs troubling the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users include issues with calls, broken autofill, and so on. These issues were spotted after users updated their phones to OxygenOS 12. Some of the other issues include faulty animation, slower Wi-Fi speeds, and so on.

Moreover, the new OxygenOS comes after an announcement from CEO Pete Lau. He mentioned a deeper integration with the parent company, Oppo. The new OxygenOS 12 update comes as a revised and revamped custom skin based on Oppo's ColorOS software.

Several reports suggest the faulty and buggy issues on the new OxygenOS 12 are arriving after the deeper integration with ColorOS. For instance, users have also reported disruptive transitions between apps and so on.

OxygenOS 12 Update: When Will New Version Arrive?

Further, the report says the OnePlus software team is working on a fix for the issue. But until then, the OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 would be suspended. A new and revised version of the update would be rolled out once the issue is fixed.

To note, OnePlus had conducted multiple beta testing for the new OxygenOS 12. However, it's surprising to see a buggy released despite numerous trials. That said, it remains unclear when OnePlus will release the stable version of the OS. Until then, one can try a factory reset to fix the issue after backing up your data.

