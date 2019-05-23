OnePlus, Qualcomm planning 5G trials for Indian networks News oi-Vishal Kawadkar The new wireless network will amplify the internet speeds by 20 times.

OnePlus, at MWC 2019 showcased it's first OnePlus 5G prototype smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. The company is one of the first OEMs to introduce smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in India and has plans of deploying 5G networks with the chipmaker.

The new processor will provide users with high-end imaging, gaming, and intelligence for the coming generation of wireless networks.

Speaking at the occasion, Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO, OnePlus, said, "We have been loyal to Qualcomm's 800-series Snapdragon chipsets since the release of our very first flagship device. This strong partnership with Qualcomm makes us believe that we could bring the best 5G device to the world."

The company started working with Qualcomm in 2017 on OnePlus's 5G device development. In August of 2018, the OnePlus 5G Project Team established a 5G connection to Qualcomm Technologies' laboratory located in San Diego, in the US.

In October 2018, OnePlus rolled out the world's first 5G tweet by connecting a prototype device to a 5G Non-standalone Network, via an LTE b7 + 5G NR n78 air interface. The tweet sent out by the founder and CEO, Pete Lau read 'Say Hello to 5G'.

At MWC, OnePlus brand showcased its 5G prototype smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset. The company recently announced that it is working with Qualcomm to launch the "5G Apps of Tomorrow" challenge among global developers. The winners will be awarded a total of €250,000 in cash, as well as other supporting resources.

As for 5G smartphones, we might get an affordable 5G smartphone as soon as 2020, according to Huawei executive Yang Chaobin. The device could be launched by the end of next year, a much faster development in contrast to what we've seen with previous mobile networks. We can also expect entry-level 5G phones by 2021.