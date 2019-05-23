ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus, Qualcomm planning 5G trials for Indian networks

    The new wireless network will amplify the internet speeds by 20 times.

    By
    |

    OnePlus, at MWC 2019 showcased it's first OnePlus 5G prototype smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. The company is one of the first OEMs to introduce smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor in India and has plans of deploying 5G networks with the chipmaker.

    OnePlus, Qualcomm planning 5G trials for Indian networks

     

    The new processor will provide users with high-end imaging, gaming, and intelligence for the coming generation of wireless networks.

    Speaking at the occasion, Pete Lau, Founder, and CEO, OnePlus, said, "We have been loyal to Qualcomm's 800-series Snapdragon chipsets since the release of our very first flagship device. This strong partnership with Qualcomm makes us believe that we could bring the best 5G device to the world."

    The company started working with Qualcomm in 2017 on OnePlus's 5G device development. In August of 2018, the OnePlus 5G Project Team established a 5G connection to Qualcomm Technologies' laboratory located in San Diego, in the US.

    In October 2018, OnePlus rolled out the world's first 5G tweet by connecting a prototype device to a 5G Non-standalone Network, via an LTE b7 + 5G NR n78 air interface. The tweet sent out by the founder and CEO, Pete Lau read 'Say Hello to 5G'.

    At MWC, OnePlus brand showcased its 5G prototype smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 855 chipset. The company recently announced that it is working with Qualcomm to launch the "5G Apps of Tomorrow" challenge among global developers. The winners will be awarded a total of €250,000 in cash, as well as other supporting resources.

    As for 5G smartphones, we might get an affordable 5G smartphone as soon as 2020, according to Huawei executive Yang Chaobin. The device could be launched by the end of next year, a much faster development in contrast to what we've seen with previous mobile networks. We can also expect entry-level 5G phones by 2021.

    Read More About: oneplus 5g news
    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue