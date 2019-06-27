ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus Seeds The Last Open Beta Update For OnePlus 5 & OnePlus 5T

    By
    |

    OnePlus recently rolled out the Android 9 Pie update for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T smartphone. Now, the company is working on the last open beta build for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T (Open Beta V35 and Open Beta V33, respectively) based on Android 9 Pie OS.

    OnePlus Seeds The Last Open Beta Update For OnePlus 5 & OnePlus 5T

     

    This does not mean that the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T will not receive Android Q update. It just means that the company will not release an open beta update prior to releasing the stable update, and users who are interesting in testing the software in the early days will not be able to do the same.

    New Features On Open Beta 35/33 For OnePlus 5 And OnePlus 5T

    • General bug fixed and improvements
    • Improvements while scrolling in weather app with optimized user experience
    • Improved phone app for searching and switching between the cards
    • Zen mode (which was originally introduced on the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro)

    If you are already running on the previous version of the Open Beta on the OnePlus 5 or the OnePlus 5T, then you will receive an OTA update and you can install the same. If you are on a stable build, then you have to manually download and install the software from OnePlus Forum.

    A Bit About OnePlus 5 And OnePlus 5T

    The OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T were unveiled in 2017 with some interesting features, the OnePlus 5 was the first smartphone from the company to support a dual camera setup, whereas, the OnePlus 5T was the first device with taller 18:9 aspect ratio display instead of 16:9 aspect ratio display. Both smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and offer up to 8 GB of RAM.

    What Do We Think About The Open Beta Updates For OnePlus Devices

    OnePlus has already proven that the company is committed to pushing software updates even for the three-year-old smartphones, and the company is keeping up the promise. Both devices (OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T) will receive Android Q update in the near future, which is the third major software update for these smartphones.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus oxygen os news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 7:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue