OnePlus Seeds The Last Open Beta Update For OnePlus 5 & OnePlus 5T News oi-Vivek

OnePlus recently rolled out the Android 9 Pie update for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T smartphone. Now, the company is working on the last open beta build for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T (Open Beta V35 and Open Beta V33, respectively) based on Android 9 Pie OS.

This does not mean that the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T will not receive Android Q update. It just means that the company will not release an open beta update prior to releasing the stable update, and users who are interesting in testing the software in the early days will not be able to do the same.

New Features On Open Beta 35/33 For OnePlus 5 And OnePlus 5T

General bug fixed and improvements

Improvements while scrolling in weather app with optimized user experience

Improved phone app for searching and switching between the cards

Zen mode (which was originally introduced on the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro)

If you are already running on the previous version of the Open Beta on the OnePlus 5 or the OnePlus 5T, then you will receive an OTA update and you can install the same. If you are on a stable build, then you have to manually download and install the software from OnePlus Forum.

A Bit About OnePlus 5 And OnePlus 5T

The OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T were unveiled in 2017 with some interesting features, the OnePlus 5 was the first smartphone from the company to support a dual camera setup, whereas, the OnePlus 5T was the first device with taller 18:9 aspect ratio display instead of 16:9 aspect ratio display. Both smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and offer up to 8 GB of RAM.

What Do We Think About The Open Beta Updates For OnePlus Devices

OnePlus has already proven that the company is committed to pushing software updates even for the three-year-old smartphones, and the company is keeping up the promise. Both devices (OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T) will receive Android Q update in the near future, which is the third major software update for these smartphones.

Source

Best Mobiles in India