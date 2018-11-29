OnePlus rolling out OxygenOS 5.0.7 update for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oneplus has started rolling out OxygenOS 5.0.7 update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. OnePlus has also confirmed the Android Pie update for both the smartphones recently and it will be the last major software update which they will receive. While there is no specific timeline for the availability of the Android Pie update, the latest update does bring some improvements to the device.

OnePlus took it to its official forum to announce the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 3 and Oneplus 3T. The OxygenOS 5.0.7 is an OTA (over-the-air) update and is being made available in a phased out manner to all the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. The update carries November security patch along with it and it brings some tweaks and improvements to the performance of the devices.

With the latest OxygenOS update, both the smartphones now receive support for Type-C Bullet earphones. As mentioned earlier, the update is OTA and should make its way to all the devices gradually. If in case you own any of these smartphones and have not received the update, you can always check for it manually. To check for the update manually you need to head to Settings > System > System updates > Check for updates.

Just to recall, both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T features a 5.5-inch optic AMOLED display panels which offer the same screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. While the OnePlus 3 draws its power from a Quad-core Snapdragon 820 chipset, the OnePlus 3T makes use of a Quad-core Snapdragon 821 chipset. The processor on both the smartphones is clubbed with Adreno 530 GPU and 6GB of RAM. Both the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T comes with 64GB of internal storage. Sadly, the onboard storage on both the smartphones can't be expanded further; this is one of the major drawbacks of the OnePlus smartphones.