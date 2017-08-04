OnePlus rolls back OxygenOS 4.5.7 update after reports of issues while gaming

OnePlus has withdrawn the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update after several users reported problems in gaming after installing the update.

The OxygenOS 4.5.7 update was rolled out to OnePlus 5 devices earlier this week and the update introduced electronic image stabilization (EIS) while shooting 4K videos. The update also comprised of a few bug fixes has brought with it yet another issue to the latest device from the Chinese manufacturer based in Shenzen.

After installing the update for OnePlus 5 several users started facing problems in gaming. Users reported the problem on Reddit and OnePlus' forum several of them stating that there was a stuttering while running the games.

After the problem was reported OnePlus withdrew the update and announced officially, "We are withdrawing 4.5.7 due to a gaming stutter issue reported from some forum users. Therefore, we will push out 4.5.8 instead to resolve this issue ASAP."

Engineers at OnePlus are now losing sleep over the issue with an additional pressure to roll out the OxygenOS 4.5.8 update as early as possible. The coming update will have bug fixes to resolve the issue.

This is the second instance where OnePlus 5 users are facing problems with their smartphones. Last month the smartphone users in the US were facing a serious battery drainage every time they called

911.

OnePlus resolved the issue with a bug fix soon after. The latest issue, however, won't be resolved until OnePlus releases the 4.5.8 update and users who did not install it will have to wait for more for the electronic image stabilization for 4K videos.