OnePlus Rubbishes Nord 2 Blast Reports; Respite For OnePlus Users?

OnePlus seems to be grabbing the headlines for all the wrong. The recent two OnePlus Nord 2 blast incidents is that has got all the negative attention for the brand. While the first incident was genuine where the user retained injuries, the second incident reported yesterday turned out to be fake. The company itself has clarified the case. Here's what exactly happened:

Another OnePlus Nord 2 Blast In India?

A Twitter user called Shubham Shrivastava recently tweeted about the OnePlus Nord 2 explosion which stated this incident has left his father (a government official) injured. This was the second such incident reported within a month of the previous OnePlus Nord 2 blast. OnePlus as always was quick in reaching out to the customer and assured investigations on the matter.

We also reached out to the company to get clarification on the second incident which raised safety concerns amongst the masses. In response, the company revealed that the latest unit which went up in flames isn't the Nord 2. This suggests the alleged claim was false.

Fake OnePlus Nord 2 Blast Incident?

OnePlus revealed that the latest Nord 2 Blast incident reported is fake. In fact, the device the user claims to have caused trauma to the government official isn't a OnePlus unit. The company also released an official statement on this matter which confirms this Nord 2's blast to be fake.

The company established the same following a thorough investigation. The statement released by the brand suggested that none of the OnePlus devices was involved in any such mishap. Rather all the claims made by the user are false.

Respite For OnePlus Nord 2 Users

OnePlus confirming this incident to be fake comes as a respite to the existing Nord 2 users. There were major safety concerns raised due to the mobile blasts and the users being injured. Notably, the previous OnePlus Nord 2 blast incident wasn't fake.

But, the investigations then revealed external factors being the cause for the explosion. These two incidents made the users sceptical of the built quality and the safety standard that the Nord 2 devices weren't meeting.

However, with the company confirming external factors and fake reporting for the first and second incident respectively, it is clear that the Nord 2 units don't have any manufacturing defects and don't need to be recalled from the market.

