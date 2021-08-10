Yet Another OnePlus Nord 2 Unit Reportedly Explodes Leaving User In Trauma News oi-Rohit Arora

Another OnePlus Nord 2 unit has reportedly exploded causing trauma to a government official in India. Twitter user- Shubham Srivastava tweeted about the incident mentioning that the Nord 2 unit exploded while his father was using the handset. The incident has left the user in a state of trauma; however, it could have been life-threatening.

The tweet is now deleted from the microblogging website, which raises questions on the incident's authenticity.

The OnePlus support account replied to Srivastava's tweet saying that the company will address the issue on priority and will investigate the issue. GizBot reached out to OnePlus seeking answers on the second such incident in the last month.

Notably, a Nord 2 unit was exploded last month in a user's pocket leaving her injured. Twitter user Ankur Sharma had shared some images of a completely damaged OnePlus Nord 2 unit, which reportedly exploded when his wife went cycling.

OnePlus' investigation revealed that it was an isolated incident. As per OnePlus, the damage to the device was caused due to some external factors and was not due to any manufacturing or product issue. However, the second such incident in a month is a big concern from users' safety perspective.

If you have recently bought the OnePlus Nord 2, we would advise you to recharge the device's battery only with the bundled fast charger. Also, don't use any cheap third-party power banks to refuel the device's battery.

It is hard to say if the OnePlus Nord 2 exploding is an isolated incident if a second unit has exploded. We dig the microblogging site and found various users reporting severe heating issues on their OnePlus Nord 2 and some recently launched OnePlus devices.

These incidents made us recall the infamous Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Samsung was quick to acknowledge the Galaxy Note 7's faulty batteries and announced a worldwide recall of its 2016 flagship Note device.

Should You Buy The OnePlus Nord 2?

The OnePlus Nord 2 is the most recent mid-range device by OnePlus and costs Rs. 27,999. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging. It is one of the best mid-range smartphones in the Indian market; however, these incidents call for immediate attention to the device's functionality and durability.

If you were planning to purchase the OnePlus Nord 2, we would advise you to wait for some time and let the brand address these incidents. A faulty battery or a third-party charger could be responsible for such incidents. We are awaiting OnePlus' response on the issue and will keep you notified of future updates related to the incident.

