OnePlus Tipped To Launch Dimensity 8100-Powered Phone Soon; Key Spec Revealed

OnePlus is said to be launching Dimensity 8100-powered phone in the coming days. The upcoming OnePlus phone's specs have also been revealed online. The processor is likely to run mid-range devices and the key specs of the upcoming Dimensity 8100 were also revealed online. MediaTek is expected to introduce the Dimensity 8100 chipset on March 1. Besides, an upcoming Redmi smartphone (might launch next month) is also said to run the Dimensity 8100 chip.

OnePlus Phone With Dimensity 8100 Launching Soon

Tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the OnePlus will also launch Dimensity 8100-powered smartphone. The upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip is said to deliver Snapdragon 888-like performance. The tipster also shared key specs of the device. However, the launch timeline or moniker of the upcoming OnePlus phone is still unknown.

6.7-inch FHD display (single punch-hole, flat)

50MP IMX766

New OnePlus Phone Features Revealed

The upcoming OnePlus device is tipped to feature a 6.47-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with support for a 120Hz fast refresh rate. The display will have a centred punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera sensor.

The OnePlus smartphone is said to offer a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera and pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 150W fast charging. However, the brand has not announced its 150W fast charging tech yet. Apart from this, nothing is known about the upcoming OnePlus device. We'll keep updating you if further info comes to our notice.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Coming Soon

The brand recently unveiled the Nord CE 2 5G in India. Now, it is prepping up to announce the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. If rumors are to be believed the smartphone will go official in March. The key specs and design of the device were recently leaked online. The phone is said to ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 659 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support.

The Nord CE 2 Lite will come with a triple camera system including a 64MP primary camera and a pair of 2MP sensors. The phone is also rumored to launch under Rs. 20,000 segment in the country. However, OnePlus has not yet officially revealed anything about the Nord CE 2 Lite.

