Just In
- 5 min ago Infinix Note 8, Note 8i With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Goes Official
-
- 14 min ago Diwali With Mi Sale 2020: Festival Offers On Redmi 9i, Mi 10, Redmi Note 9 Pro MAX And More
- 1 hr ago DoT Requests Defence Ministry And Space Department To Clear Spectrum For 5G Services
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S21 Bags 3C Certification: All You Need To Know
Don't Miss
- Sports Jayawardene hopeful of Mumbai Indians defending title
- News Navratri 2020: Date, Puja Timings, Importance and Significance of this festival in India
- Automobiles Audi Q2 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 34.99 Lakh
- Finance NPS, APY Subscribers' Assets Under Management AUM Crosses Rs 5 Trillion
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself Bollywood's First Ever Legitimate Action Heroine; Shares Training Video
- Lifestyle What Is Miso? Health Benefits, Risks And Recipe
- Education NEET Cut-off 2020: Check NTA NEET Cut-off Marks 2020
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Nagaland In October
OnePlus To Expand Its Retail Presence; Plans To Invest Rs. 100 Crore
To expand its offline presence to tier-II cities, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is planning to invest Rs. 100 crore. Besides, the company is planning to manufacture its smart television in India by 2021. The new announcement comes after the company launched its much-awaited OnePlus 8T smartphone in the country at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively.
"We will get into aggressive retail expansion. We will be investing nearly Rs. 100 crore towards deeper market penetration by taking our premium offline experience, which is right now mostly in metro cities and going beyond the metros and expanding to new online and offline retail partnerships," OnePlus India Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Navnit Nakra was quoted by the news agency.
He said that the company is planning to launch 14 stores in the coming month. Apart from investing money in the retail expansion, OnePlus is looking for setting up a new service centre in 65 cities to 100 cities.
"Our strategy is intertwined with how we take the premium and the mid-premium smartphones to more markets in India than ever before. We are seeing a phenomenal amount of demand coming from outside the top four metros and top 10 cities," he added. Notably, OnePlus is operating through 5,000 points of sale, but now it is planning to take that number to 8,000, which means the company plans to add 3,000 PoS.
New Prices Of OnePlus 8: Details
Meanwhile, Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom shared the new price of the OnePlus 8. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will now cost you Rs. 41,999. Earlier, it was priced at Rs. 44,999, while the 12GB of RAM is now available at Rs. 44,999 instead of Rs. 49,999. However, OnePlus has not announced or confirmed this information.
-
34,990
-
24,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
18,552
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
21,990
-
54,900
-
10,497
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
9,890
-
18,450
-
10,999
-
34,989
-
37,999
-
12,500
-
10,850
-
19,550
-
21,999
-
15,490
-
3,500
-
3,151
-
15,700
-
18,999
-
24,030