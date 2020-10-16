OnePlus To Expand Its Retail Presence; Plans To Invest Rs. 100 Crore News oi-Priyanka Dua

To expand its offline presence to tier-II cities, Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is planning to invest Rs. 100 crore. Besides, the company is planning to manufacture its smart television in India by 2021. The new announcement comes after the company launched its much-awaited OnePlus 8T smartphone in the country at Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 45,999, respectively.

"We will get into aggressive retail expansion. We will be investing nearly Rs. 100 crore towards deeper market penetration by taking our premium offline experience, which is right now mostly in metro cities and going beyond the metros and expanding to new online and offline retail partnerships," OnePlus India Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer Navnit Nakra was quoted by the news agency.

He said that the company is planning to launch 14 stores in the coming month. Apart from investing money in the retail expansion, OnePlus is looking for setting up a new service centre in 65 cities to 100 cities.

"Our strategy is intertwined with how we take the premium and the mid-premium smartphones to more markets in India than ever before. We are seeing a phenomenal amount of demand coming from outside the top four metros and top 10 cities," he added. Notably, OnePlus is operating through 5,000 points of sale, but now it is planning to take that number to 8,000, which means the company plans to add 3,000 PoS.

New Prices Of OnePlus 8: Details

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom shared the new price of the OnePlus 8. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will now cost you Rs. 41,999. Earlier, it was priced at Rs. 44,999, while the 12GB of RAM is now available at Rs. 44,999 instead of Rs. 49,999. However, OnePlus has not announced or confirmed this information.

