OnePlus 8T Vs OnePlus 8: Which Should You Pick And Why

OnePlus 8T Vs OnePlus 8: Price Factor

OnePlus 8T, the latest of the two, costs Rs. 42,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs. 45,999 for the higher 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 costs Rs. 41,999 for the base variant of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, Rs. 44,990 for the 8GB RAM variant, and Rs. 58,990 for the high 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

OnePlus 8T Vs OnePlus 8: Display Differences

OnePlus 8T flaunts a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400p resolution. The screen packs a 120Hz refresh rate, the highest one so far. As a comparison, the OnePlus 8 packs a similar 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It also includes HDR 10/10+ certification and supports color profiles like sRGB and P3.

OnePlus 8T Vs OnePlus 8: Processor Performance

Going under the hood, both the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8 draw power from the Snapdragon 865 processor. While the base variant of the OnePlus 8 starts from 6GB, the OnePlus 8T starts from 8GB RAM. The performance of both smartphones is top-notch. While the OnePlus 8T runs OxygenOS-based Android 11 out-of-the-box, the OnePlus 8 is now getting the Android 11 update.

Also, the OnePlus 8T includes a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, which the company claims can fuel the device in just 39 minutes. The OnePlus 8 also includes a 4,300 mAh battery, but only with 30T Warp Charging support. In other words, the OnePlus 8T can charge up much faster than the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8T Vs OnePlus 8: Camera Details

The camera setup is where the key differences are found on the two smartphones. The OnePlus 8T packs a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP mono sensor. Upfront, it has a single 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor, which is placed in the punch-hole cutout.

On the other hand, OnePlus 8 includes a triple-camera setup. It offers a 48MP primary wide-angle lens, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There's a 16MP selfie camera, which also supports the Face Unlock feature. Both the smartphone can take some stunning photos, but having the additional mono sensor ups the photographic capabilities of the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T Vs OnePlus 8: Which Is Right For You

From the looks of it, there are a lot of similarities between the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 8 - just like we've seen in the previous versions. This includes the processor, display details, battery, and so on. However, having an additional camera sensor, faster-charging capability, and a fast screen refresh rate makes the OnePlus 8T a better choice. Moreover, the price tag also overlaps - which makes it a pretty good choice to get.