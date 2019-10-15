ENGLISH

    OnePlus To Focus On More 5G Smartphones In 2020

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    OnePlus said that it will introduce more 5G phones sometime in 2020. The brand further said that it has no such plans to bring foldable handset as we have seen from Samsung and Huawei. At the same time, a OnePlus official declared that it will be launching various Smart TVs next year.

    OnePlus seems a little concerned about bringing its 5G model to the Indian market. As India is not likely to get 5G next year and might be available for limited use. To recall, it has recently launched its first-ever OnePlus 7 Pro 5G variant but didn't release 5G versions of OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. The company has even stated that it is highly focused on bringing more 90Hz display phones. As of now, it has launched OnePlus 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro with a 90Hz display.

    OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

    The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.67-inch display with 1440 x 3120 pixels screen resolution. Its display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset clocked 2.84GHz speed. Its SoC is paired by an Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB ROM. It comes with a 48MP, 16MP, and an 8MP rear camera. At the front, it houses a 16MP selfie sensor.

    The smartphone has connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and NFC. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, it packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support of Warp Fast charging technology. The handset is expected to launch in Mirror Grey and Nebula Blue colors in India. And, its price might start from Rs. 60,999 for the given 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage option.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
