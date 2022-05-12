OnePlus To Likely Launch First Foldable Smartphone In 2023 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have been coming across foldable smartphones for quite some time now. A handful of brands have started launching their own iterations of foldable smartphones into the market. One of the brands that has set its foot now into this category is OnePlus. The company appears to be all set to take the wraps off its first foldable smartphone sometime next year.

OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Launch Timeline

A tipster Max Jambor has taken to Twitter to share the news pertaining to the foldable smartphone from OnePlus. This picture notes that the company could be in plans to launch a new smartphone with a foldable display in 2023.

Besides this, a PhoneArena report citing the tipster has revealed that multiple foldable smartphones are in the pipeline. Currently, there is no word regarding the design of the upcoming smartphone that is in question. However, we have come across rumors and leaks suggesting that OnePlus could launch at least one foldable smartphone similar to that of the Oppo Find N.

For the uninitiated, the Oppo Find N has a vertical hinge similar to that on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3. With such a design, the smartphone gets an inward-folding primary display in addition to an external display. It is expected that the OnePlus foldable smartphone could feature a smaller and more affordable form factor, which keeps it below the Galaxy Z Flip3.

We have already seen the tri-fold design in many Samsung patents. But this model that has been leaked related to OnePlus appears to be launched in the first set of foldable phones from the company.

Other Foldable Smartphones On Cards

Recently, a slew of smartphone brands, including Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi have launched their own flexible display devices. However, these phones were limited only to the Chinese market. The situation changed long back and almost all devices are available across the global markets.

Eventually, OnePlus has a lot of potential to fill this gap that exists in the international market. The company launches all models for its global users. Eventually, we can expect the OnePlus foldable smartphones to also make their way into the global markets. We can get further clarity regarding these upcoming models in the coming months.

