    OnePlus Users Now Reporting Bug With Wired Headphone Connectivity

    By
    |

    OnePlus 8 users are getting no respite from new bugs appearing now and then, hampering the user experience. Earlier the OnePlus 8 Pro users reported a green tint issue which later developed into the black crush. Now, several OnePlus 7 users are reportedly being affected by a bug that has affected OnePlus smartphones in the past as well.

    OnePlus Users Now Reporting Bug With Wired Headphone Connectivity

     

    As per a report via Android Police, some OnePlus 7 users are being affected by a bug that affects the performance of wired earphones. This bug primarily swaps the audio channels (left and right) while a wired headphone is connected. The report further points out that this is an existing issue that has been affecting OnePlus smartphones for long.

    This issue is said to be affecting the OnePlus smartphones since 2014 and is consistently being reported on Reddit and XDA Forums. Also, this bug is limited to wired headphones; specifically when an aftermarket earphone is connected with the device.

    Currently, no fix has been announced for this strange bug. Besides, the publication has tried to get in touch with the company officials who revealed this issue is being investigated. Since the issue is with the usage of wired headphones while playing music or during calls, users get the option to connect a wireless headphone as an alternative.

    However, there is still a segment of users that prefer connecting a wired headphone rather than using the wireless feature. This is one of the major reasons the smartphone manufacturers are still retaining a 3.5mm headphone jack even on their premium devices.

    Besides, this issue has been affecting OnePlus smartphones for long. So, it's high time that the company brings a fix for this strange bug soon. Not just the company's older offerings, but the latest one also has been affected by a major bug.

     

    The OnePlus 8 users had reportedly started complaining about the 'black crush' display issue just a few days following its availability. Some reports had claimed that this was a hardware-driven issue and the company might offer a replacement or refund for the same.

    However, the company later released a statement stating the bug was software-driven and a fix is on the way. We expect OnePlus to address the audio channel swap bug as well and bring a fix for it soon.

    oneplus news smartphones
    Saturday, May 9, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
