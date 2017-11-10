OnePlus will allow 10 lucky fans to test the OnePlus 5T before the official launch

The internet has been flooded with the news about OnePlus 5T in the last few days. We have been hearing about its design, features, specs, possible launch and even the pricing. While they are still in speculation, OnePlus is going in a different direction from the rest of the smartphone manufacturers.

The Chinese company has yet again announced another edition of "The Lab" project exclusively for the OnePlus 5T. What is it about? Well "The Lab" project basically allows fans to experience and review the product before the official announcement or launch. 10 lucky fans will be selected to get their hands the device.

"Do you have a knack for reviewing flagship-level technology? Join The Lab! We'll pick the 10 savviest Never Settlers we can find and send them a freshly minted OnePlus 5T. Those who get the honor of being selected will be among the first ones to receive the OnePlus 5T in the world," the company says in its blog post.

Besides all 10 members of the reviewer squad will have a single mission - to share their impressions and reviews with OnePlus in the community. Candidates will need to follow a link which will direct them to page where they will have to fill in details about themselves answer some questions and write a short review (up to 300 words) about the most impressive phone they have ever used. Users will also need to share some of the most amazing photos they have taken. That is pretty much it and then interested users can submit their entries.

Submissions will be open until November 15, and the final selection will happen by 10 PM EDT.

Meanwhile, OnePlus says, "Since we first opened the doors to the Lab, it has become something of a OnePlus tradition. It's something fun for the community to look forward to every time we launch a device. This time is no exception." "After every product release, the forum is the first place we go for your advice and feedback. Thanks to all of you, we're able to share the best technology with the world. With our launch next week, this feels like the perfect time to get you involved."

There are some terms and conditions which interested candidates need to keep in mind. It reads as follows:

If chosen, you agree to complete all requirements on time and in an honest manner; if you are not able to do so, you agree to return the device in its original condition and give your spot to the next candidate.

As a reviewer, you agree to provide OnePlus with the free right to use and publish any production materials (video, pictures, articles, etc.) that are generated and submitted during the review period.

When you apply, your entry will be added automatically to an internal backup reviewer list. We reserve the right to contact backup reviewers for additional review purposes at any time.