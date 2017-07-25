Only 3 Xiaomi devices will be getting the MIUI 9 in the second batch

We just have to wait a few more hours before Xiaomi unveils the MIUI 9 along with Mi 5X. The hype around the upcoming software interface is unbelievable.

We already know that the beta testing program for the MIUI 9 will debut tomorrow. The Xiaomi Mi 6, Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 4X have also been revealed to be the first devices that would get the custom ROM. It does make sense since these are the most recently launched Xiaomi devices. Now, the question is which devices would get the update after the first batch has received it.

While the company hasn't yet revealed the second batch of models, we have got some information from a tech blogger. According to his post on Weibo, only three Xiaomi devices will be getting the MIUI 9 update in the second batch. The three models are said to be the Xiaomi Mi 5, Mi Mix and Mi Note 2.

In addition, the blogger has also revealed that the MIUI 9 is referred by the internal codename Lightning. The reason behind naming the new interface like this is its light weight and improved speed.

As yet, the release date for the first batch of MIUI 9 Custom ROM is not revealed but should be anytime in August. So in that case, the second roll out will take place sometime in September. Hence, Xiaomi users with old models will have to wait a while before the MIUI 9 makes its way to all the eligible devices.