Oppo A11k Is The Latest Budget Smartphone In India

After the launch of the Oppo A52, the company has silently launched a new budget smartphone, the Oppo A11k in India. This new smartphone comes with almost similar specifications as the Oppo A12 that entered the Indian smartphone arena earlier this month. It comes with highlights including a beefy battery, dual cameras at the rear and others.

Given that the Oppo A12 and Oppo A11k have similar specs, the only notable difference is that the latest offering comes with lesser RAM and storage capacities. Otherwise, there isn't much difference in the technical specifications front.

Oppo A11k Price And Availability

The Oppo A11k has been launched in a single variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It is priced at Rs. 8,990. Notably, the latest Oppo smartphone is already up for sale across major offline stores and Amazon India. It is available in two color options - Blue and Flowing Silver.

Oppo A11k Specifications

Detailing on its specifications, the Oppo A11k bestows a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 89%, a waterdrop notch, and eye protection as well. Under its hood, the smartphone employs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC teamed up with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

For imaging, the Oppo A11k flaunts dual cameras at its rear comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera sensor. A 4230mAh battery powers the smartphone from within ensuring that the lights are turned on. The other highlights of the Oppo A11k include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and dual-SIM support. It runs Android 9 Pie topped with ColorOS 6.1, which is dated.

How About Competition?

Given the specifications and pricing of the Oppo A11k, it appears to be a rival to the Redmi 8 and Realme C3 that are bestsellers in the sub-Rs. 10,000 price bracket in India. However, there are relatively more storage capacities in these devices as compared to the Oppo smartphone.

