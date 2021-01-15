Oppo A12 Gets Another Price Cut Of Rs. 500 In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has slashed the price of the A12 phone in India yet again. 91mobiles has reported via a retail source that the phone is now available starting at Rs. 8,490. In November, the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage received a permanent price cut of Rs. 1,000 and now the same model can be purchased at a lower price of Rs. 500. To recall, the Oppo A12 made its debut in the country back in June 2020 and comes in Blue and Black color options.

Oppo A12 New Price

The base variant of the handset now will cost Rs. 8,490, instead of Rs 8,990. The high-end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is now available for Rs. 10,990 which was priced at Rs. 11,490. However, this new price seems to be only for offline stores as the phone is listed on the e-commerce sites with the previous price.

Oppo A12: Features

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A12 has a 6.22-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution. There is also a waterdrop notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, up to 4GB RAM, and up to 64GB internal storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Software-wise, the Oppo A12 runs on Android 9-based ColorOS custom skin on top.

For cameras, the handset offers a dual-lens setup at the back which includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Upfront, it features a 5MP camera for selfies. Other features of the handset include a 4,230 mAh battery, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lastly, it measures 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3mm in dimensions and weighs 165 grams.

