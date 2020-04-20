Oppo A12 Goes Official: Price, Specs And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo is being speculated to be working on a slew of smartphones and the Oppo A12 is one of the highly rumored smartphones from the company. Now, this smartphone has been announced officially in Indonesia. However, Oppo has not revealed any word regarding the global release details of this smartphone.

Oppo A12 Specifications

Talking about the design, the Oppo A12 features a diamond-cut rear design as seen in many other smartphones from the company. Oppo A12 flaunts a waterdrop notch at the front to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. While the bezels at the sides and top are thin, there is a noticeable chin.

Under its hood, the Oppo A12 flaunts a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 89% and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under its hood, the device gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC teamed up with PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space along with expandable storage space.

The smartphone runs Android 9.0 Pie tipped with ColorOS 6.1 out-of-the-box. At the rear, there is a dual-camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The imaging capabilities include FHD 1080p video recording, 6x digital zoom, AR stickers, portrait mode, and more. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera within the notch.

For connectivity, the Oppo A12 features standard aspects such as 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a 4230mAh battery powering the smartphone from within. The other notable aspect is the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Oppo A12 Price And Availability

Oppo A12 is priced at IDR 2499 (approx. Rs. 12.300) for the only variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. As an introductory offer, this smartphone is available at a relatively lesser cost of IDR 2399 (approx. Rs. 11.500) in the flash sale. Notably, it has been launched in blue and black color options. Given that the global release info is yet to be out, we need to wait for the same to be confirmed officially by Oppo.

