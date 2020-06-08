Oppo A12 Powered By MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Debuts In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has announced a new handset in its 'A' series in India. The latest entrant from the Chinese brand is the Oppo A12. The device has been consistently visiting the leaks factory for the past few months and was expected to debut alongside the A11K and A52. Amongst its key highlights are a dual-rear camera setup and an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Following are its pricing and availability details:

Oppo A12 Full Specifications And Features

The Oppo A12 is driven by the entry-level octa-core MediaTek HelioP35 processor. It comes in two different RAM and storage configurations including 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage. It comes with up to 256GB microSD card support.

The device will come pre-installed with the dated Android Pie OS and will offer a Color OS 6.1 user interface. Upfront, the handset will adorn a 6.22-inch HD+ display which will deliver an aspect ratio of 19:9 and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

The TFT panel will be protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Speaking of the optics, the notch upfront will accommodate a 5MP selfie camera which will have an f/2.0 aperture.

The dual-camera module at the rear will be housing a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. It will be paired along with a 2MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for depth effects.

The fingerprint scanner is also mounted on the back panel. It offers a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. Backing up the unit is a 4,230 mAh battery unit.

Oppo A12 Price And Sale Details In India

The Oppo A12 with 3GB RAM is priced at Rs. 9,990. On the other hand, the 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage model will cost Rs. 11,490. You will be able to select the device from blue and black shades.

If we look at the overall spec-sheet, then the A12 fairs in the sub Rs. 10K segment. But this device has some strong rivals such as the Realme Narzo 10A and the Redmi 8. It would be interesting to see how well this device fairs against its rivals.

