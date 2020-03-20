Oppo A12e Tipped To Pack Snapdragon 450 SoC, 3GB RAM News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo seems to have a new handset under development that will be joining its budget 'A' series. The suggested device is the Oppo A12e whose specifications have been tipped online. The device will be announced as an entry-segment handset equipped with hardware such as 3GB RAM and a low-end Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. Following are the details:

Oppo A12e Specifications

The Oppo A12e specifications come via the courtesy of 91Mobiles in association with noted tipster Ishan Aggarwal. The upcoming Oppo budget handset is tipped to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The company has previously used this chipset on the Oppo A7 and the Oppo A3s as well.

The Oppo A12e is further said to launch with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Similar to the other budget handsets, this one will also come with support for a microSD card. However, it is unknown up to how much the internal storage could be expanded.

The handset will have 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm dimensions and a weight of 170 gms. The device is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch display which will be an IPS LCD panel with an HD+ resolution.

There will be a dual-camera setup at the rear packing a 13MP primary lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP sensor for depth effects. The device is said to arrive with an 8MP camera to capture selfies. But, it isn't clear if the selfie camera will be placed inside a waterdrop notch or a punch-hole which is the current trend.

Also, if it will have a rear or side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security is something that remains to be seen. We currently don't have any information on the arrival of the Oppo A12e in India. But, an imminent launch is expected.

