Oppo A7 receives up to Rs. 2,000 price cut News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Both the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the Oppo A7 have received a price cut.

Oppo recently launched the Oppo A5s smartphone in India. Now, it looks like the company has slashed the cost of the Oppo A7 in the country. The price cut appears to be applicable on both the variants of the smartphone with 3GB and 4GB RAM. Notably, the latter received a price drop a few weeks back.

Oppo A7 was announced back in November last year. Initially, the company brought the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It was only in January this year that the variant 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space was launched in the country.

Oppo A7 price cut

As per a recent tweet by Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based retailer, the Oppo A7 has received a price cut taking the 3GB RAM variant down to Rs. 12,990 and the 4GB RAM variant to Rs. 14,990. Notably, this price cut is effective from April 26 via both online and offline platforms.

Oppo A7 4GB RAM variant was launched for Rs. 16,990 and received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in March taking it down to Rs. 15,990. Now, it has received another price cut of Rs. 1,000. On the other hand, the 3GB RAM variant was launched for Rs. 14,990 and got Rs. 2,000 price cut taking it to the new price price.

Oppo A7 specifications

To recap on its specifications, this Oppo smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2. The device flaunts a 6.2-inch In-Cell HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of expandable storage space.

For imaging, the A7 has dual rear cameras with a 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2MP secondary with an aperture of f/2.4. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. There are standard connectivity features and a capacious 4230mAh battery.