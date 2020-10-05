Oppo A15 Amazon Teaser Hints India Launch Could Be Imminent News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo has been consistent in launching new smartphones in India. Back in August, the company launched the Oppo A53 in the country followed by the Oppo F17 and F17 Pro in September. Now, it looks like the company is all set to take the wraps off another new A series smartphone in the country.

Well, word is that the Oppo A15 could be launched in India sometime soon. Already, the online retailer Amazon India has been teasing this upcoming smartphone and it has revealed the rear design of the device.

Oppo A15 Teased

The Oppo A15 teaser has hinted at the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a square-shaped camera module. It appears to house three cameras arranges within a squarish module at the top left corner along with the LED flash unit.

It looks like the Oppo A15 is an entry-level smartphone. Though not much is known about its specifications, for now, we can expect the same to emerge online in the coming weeks.

Upcoming Oppo Phone At FCC

In related news, an upcoming Oppo smartphone carrying the model number CPH2185 has been certified by the FCC certification authority. The rear of this smartphone appears to have a square-shaped camera arrangement with triple camera sensors and an LED flash. Also, it appears to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. This makes us believe that it could be the Oppo A15.

Furthermore, the FCC certification database has shed light on the key specs of the Oppo CPH2185. Going by the same, the upcoming smartphone will arrive with a 4230mAh battery along with support for 10W charging. It is said to feature a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack and run ColorOS 7.2.

Notably, this mysterious smartphone spotted on the FCC database appears to belong to the A series and it has also received the WiFi Alliance and Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certifications recently. However, it remains to be seen if the Oppo CPH2185 is the Oppo A15 that has been teased to be launched in India soon.

Best Mobiles in India