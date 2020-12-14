Oppo A15s Poster Reveals Design, Key Specifications News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in October this year, Oppo unveiled a budget smartphone dubbed Oppo A15. Now, it looks like the company is all set to be working on its kin so soon. We say so as a new smartphone with the moniker Oppo A15s has been spotted on a few certification databases hinting at an imminent global launch.

Recently, the Oppo A15s was spotted on European EEC, Singaporean IMDA and Malaysian SIRIM certification websites. Following the same, a leaked banner shows a glimpse of the upcoming smartphone revealing what we can expect from it in terms of specifications.

Oppo A15s Rumored Specifications

As per the rumored specifications of the Oppo A15s, the leaked poster shows that the smartphone might arrive with a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It appears to be quite identical to the standard Oppo A15 with the notable difference in the RAM and storage space.

While the standard Oppo A15 came with 2GB RAM or 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space, the upcoming Oppo A15s is hinted to arrive with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Having said that, we can expect it to make use of a relatively more powerful MediaTek chipset than the Helio P35 used by the vanilla variant. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed by the company.

Furthermore, the leaked poster suggests that the Oppo A15s will borrow the camera specifications from the vanilla variant. If this happens to be true, then it will flaunt a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Also, there will be a waterdrop notch on the screen to house the 5MP selfie camera sensor. It is expected to get the power from a 4230mAh battery operating from within.

Oppo A15s Expected Price

As of now, there is no official word regarding the launch date, pricing and availability of the upcoming Oppo A15s. Given that it is similar to the vanilla variant, we can expect it to be priced around Rs. 10,990 in India. Also, the buyers might get 5% cashback on using select bank cards for the purchase.

