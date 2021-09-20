Oppo A16 With Helio G35 Launched In India; Something New Or All Familiar? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has launched another new A series phone in India. The company has now expanded its budget smartphone portfolio with the launch of the A16. The device has already been announced in the global market earlier this year and is an entry-level offering that features the Helio G35 SoC and a 13MP rear camera module.

Oppo A16 Key Specifications

The Oppo A16 has been launched with the Helio G35 entry-level octa-core processor. It comes in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The device also has added up to 256GB of microSD card support. The company has upgraded the processor from the previous-gen model. Just for reference, the Oppo A15 comes with an Helio P35 SoC instead of the G-series processor on the new model.

The Oppo A16 features a 6.52-inch display which is an LCD panel that supports a standard 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The panel has a waterdrop notch that houses an 8MP camera for selfies. The imaging setup at the rear has three sensors including a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

The Oppo A16 will come pre-installed with Android 11 OS along with ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security as well. The connectivity options are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. One of the other highlights is the IPX4 certification that makes the device dust and water repellent. The Oppo A16 packs a 5,000 mAh battery that takes charge over a USB Type-C port.

Oppo A16 Price In India

The Oppo A16 has been announced at Rs, 13,990 in India. The device will be available in a single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It will be available for sale via both Amazon and offline retail stores in India. The color options released by Amazon are Crystal Black and Pearl Blue.

Is Oppo A16 A Good Phone To Consider?

Specification wise, the Oppo A13 has some basic set of hardware that tags it as a budget smartphone. Overall, the spec sheet is decent if you need a phone for daily usage and not high-end tasks. While the smartphone prices have been on a constant rise in India, a lower price tag below Rs. 12,000 would have grabbed more audience.

