Oppo A16K Poster Leaked; Launch Date, Cameras Specs, Processor Confirmed
Oppo A series has been a popular hit in most markets, including India. Particularly, the Oppo A16 series is doing fairly well in the country for its attractive price tag and powerful features. The company is now gearing up to launch a new model, the Oppo A16K. The latest report talks about the price and other features of the alleged Oppo A16K.
Oppo A16K Launch Details
Reports of the Oppo A16K launch in India have been around for a while now. Previous reports claimed the upcoming Oppo smartphone would debut in January. Now, Mahesh Telecom has shared a poster of the Oppo A16K, revealing its price, color options, and configurations.
Since the Oppo A16K poster is out, we can expect the smartphone to debut shortly. Going by previous reports, we can expect the Oppo A16K to debut in the coming days and certainly before the month ends.
Oppo A16K Price In India: What To Expect?
If the latest leak is to be believed, the Oppo A16K is going to be an affordable smartphone. The poster suggests the upcoming Oppo phone will begin from Rs. 10,490 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. We can expect a higher model, which will be slightly more pricy.
Coming soon… #OppoA16K 3/32 ₹ 10490/- https://t.co/t6P3t10v74— Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) January 9, 2022
Oppo A16K Features Tipped
The poster also suggests the Oppo A16K will launch in blue and black color options. Since the smartphone has already debuted in other markets, we have an idea of what to expect. The upcoming phone will feature a 6.52-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop cutout. Oppo is said to have included eye care protection for users against harmful blue light.
The alleged Oppo A16K packs a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter and a supporting AI lens. Up front, there's a 5MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the new Oppo A16K is said to pack the Helio G35 chipset for the Indian market. It also includes a 4,230 mAh battery paired with 10W charging support.
Other details on the Oppo A16K include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the usual connectivity options. It runs Android 11 paired with ColorOS 11.1. As one can see, the upcoming Oppo A16K is a toned-down version of the Oppo A16 that debuted a few months back.
