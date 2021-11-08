Oppo A16K With 13MP Camera, Helio G35 Announced; Coming To India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo has been gradually expanding its A series portfolio. The latest one to join the list is the Oppo A16K, which has arrived in the Philippines market. To note, the company had already announced the Oppo A16 and the new smartphone comes as a toned-down version of this. The Oppo A16K features a MediaTek Helio chipset and much more.

Oppo A16K Features

The Oppo A16K flaunts a 6.52-inch IPS LCD panel with HD+ resolution. The screen supports 1,600 x 720 pixels and packs a 60Hz refresh rate with a pixel density of 269 PPI. Additionally, the Oppo A16K includes an "eye-care" feature for the display that aims to protect the user's eyes even after prolonged use.

The features of the Oppo A16K also include a single 13MP camera at the rear. There's also a 5MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch. To note, the camera on the Oppo A16K comes as a major downgrade when compared to the triple shooters on the Oppo A16. Here, the Oppo A16 included a similar 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter.

Under the hood, the Oppo A16K draws power from the octa-core Mediatek Helio G35 processor. The chipset is paired with 3GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 Lite custom skin.

The custom Oppo OS includes features like Super Power Saving Mode, Night Filters, and Optimised Night Charging. The phone also includes a 4,230mAh battery with support for 5V/ 2A charging.

Oppo A16K Price, Availability

Presently, the Oppo A16K is available in the Philippines market for PHP 6,999 (around Rs. 10,300). The phone can be bought in black and blue color options. The global pricing and availability of the new Oppo smartphone are still under wraps.

Looking back, the Oppo A16 was announced in India with a single model of 4GB RAM and a 64GB storage model for Rs. 13,990. If the Oppo A16K arrives in the country, it would be much lesser, falling in the sub-Rs. 10,000 segment. The Oppo A16K also ups the competition with other phones from Realme, Redmi, and so on.

