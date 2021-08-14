Just In
Oppo A16s Launched With Triple Cameras, Helio G35 Chip; Will It Come To India?
Oppo A16s is the latest smartphone from the popular Chinese brand, which is currently available in selected markets. In fact, the company released the new Oppo A16s without much fanfare in the Netherlands and packs NFC support. Triple cameras, 4G support, and a massive battery are among the other features offered.
Oppo A16s Price In India
The Oppo A16s is available in a single model of 4GB RAM and 64GB default storage. Presently, it has debuted in the Dutch market for EUR 149 (Rs. 13,044). Oppo is offering its latest A-series smartphone in Pearl Blue and Crystal Black color options. The phone is available on Oppo's official website. The Oppo A16s' availability in other markets is still under wraps.
Oppo A16s Specifications
The Oppo A16s draws power from the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with PowerVR GPU. As mentioned, the device is available in a single 4GB+64GB model with scope for further memory expansion via a microSD card, up to 256GB. The Oppo A16s doesn't offer 5G support, but users get NFC and 4G connectivity.
Also, there's a 5,000 mAh battery, but its fast charging prowess hasn't been mentioned. The Oppo A16s runs Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1. Some of its other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the usual connectivity options of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and so on.
Oppo A16s Features
The Oppo A16s flaunts a 6.52-inch IPC LCD with HD+ 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The dew-drop notched display offers a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Oppo A16s also packs triple cameras with a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Also, there's an 8MP selfie camera.
Should You Buy Oppo A16s?
The Oppo A16s comes as a successor to the Oppo A16 that debuted a couple of months ago. Just like the latest Oppo A16s, the first-gen device also packed the Helio G35 chipset. From this aspect, the only key difference between the Oppo A16 and the Oppo A16s is the added NFC support. In this scenario, the Oppo A16s might not make it to the Indian market. Even if it does, it's up against several Redmi and Realme smartphones under Rs. 15,000.
