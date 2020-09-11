Oppo A32 With 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has announced the budget-friendly smartphone Oppo A32 in China. The handset comes as a rebranded version of the Oppo A53 which was launched in India in August 2020. The Oppo A32 carries a price tag of CNY 1,199 (approx. Rs. 12,880) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,499 (approx. Rs. 16,100). The handset will be available for purchase in China starting September 15 and it will be sold in Mint Green, Fantasy Blue, and Glass Black color variants.

Oppo A32: Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo A32 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, clubbed with up to 8GB RAM.

Running Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2, the device gets a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. On the camera front, it offers a triple rear camera setup with a combination of a 13MP primary sensor, two 2MP depth, and macro sensors. For selfies and videos, there is a 16MP camera that is housed inside the hole-punch cut-out.

On the connectivity front, it includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For security measures, the handset has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

What We Think

As of now, there are no details regarding global availability. One of the major selling points of the Oppo A32 will be the 5,000 mAh battery. Besides, it also offers a high refresh rate display. However, the camera features of the handset disappoint. At the same price point, brands like Realme, Redmi are offering better camera features. On the other hand, the newly launched Oppo F17 is all set to go on sale in India starting September 21.

