Oppo F17 Price Revealed; Sale Set For September 21 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo F17 has been confirmed to go on sale in India starting September 21. Oppo launched the F17 series including the Oppo F17 Pro and the Oppo F17 on September 2. Now, the company has announced the price of the Oppo F17 and it is already up for pre-order.

Oppo F17 Price In India And Sale Offers

The Oppo F17 will be available in two storage and three color options. The price of the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model has been set at Rs. 17,990, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,990. The color options include Classic Silver, Dynamic Orange, and Navy Blue.

The first sale will take place on September 21 via Amazon, Flipkart and it will also be available at offline stores. Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering no-cost EMI options for up to nine months and buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on Bank of Baroda credit cards. If anyone is planning to buy the Oppo Enco W51 TWS earbuds alongside Oppo F17, can avail of a discount of Rs. 500.

Should You Buy Oppo F17?

The latest mid-range handset offers a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. You get the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC under its hood, clubbed with up to 8GB RAM. The Oppo F17 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 30W VOOC fast charging.

For photography, you get a quad-camera including a 16MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, two 2MP monochrome, and depth sensors. However, if you are looking for a camera-centric phone, then you can go with the Pro model. As it gets a 48MP quad rear camera module and dual-selfie camera.

The Oppo F17 comes with a single 16MP selfie shooter. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

