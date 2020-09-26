Oppo A33 Bags NBTC Certification; Hints Imminent Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo seems to be adding a smartphone called the Oppo A33 soon. The smartphone already appeared on various certifications, hinting at an imminent launch. Now, the Oppo A53 has been spotted via MySmartPrice on the NBTC certification authority website, confirming the moniker. As per the NBTC certification image, the phone has a model number of OPPO CPH2137. Earlier, the phone with the same model number made its appearance on the BIS certification website, suggesting India launch as well.

The Oppo A33 is believed to come as a mid-range smartphone and will ship with Android 10-based ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box. As of now, all features of the phone are still under wraps. As the phone is appearing on various certifications, we can expect the features are also to reveal soon.

Now, the Oppo A53 is the latest A-series handset from the company which made its debut in India last month. The Oppo A53 is selling in the country at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while the high-end 6GB RAM +128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,490. It comes in Electric Black, Fairy White, and Fancy Blue color options.

Oppo A53 Features

Running Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top, the Oppo A53 offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM. The native storage can be expanded up to 256G via a microSD card.

The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. There is a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP macro sensor. Lastly, it has a 16MP front shooter and the handset supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers.

