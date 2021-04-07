Oppo A35 Spotted At China Telecom Listing; Helio P35 SoC, 13MP Triple Camera Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is consistent with smartphone launches in its 'A' series and has introduced multiple models right from the beginning of this year. The company has recently launched the A54 and the A74 series and has a bunch of few other models lined up for launch. An unknown Oppo smartphone has now been spotted online and it is claimed to be another 'A' series handset. What do the leaks have to say? Let's have a look:

Alleged Oppo A35 Design And Specifications Leaked Online

The upcoming Oppo smartphone which has been spotted at China Telecom's product library has the PEFM00 model number. The device is said to arrive with the Oppo A35 moniker. The China Telecom listing gives a clear insight into the hardware features of the smartphone and going by the spec-sheet, it will be another budget-oriented handset by the company.

As per the listing, the device will sport a 6.52-inch display. It will come with 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The China Telecom listing suggests the Oppo A35 will feature a triple-lens camera setup with a 13MP primary lens at the rear.

The main camera will be combined with a pair of 2MP sensors. The chipset driving the Oppo A35 will be the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The entry-level processor will be combined with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The handset will run on Android 11 OS which will be wrapped around a custom Color OS UI.

The listing also points out the dimensions of the handset. The Oppo A35 will measure 164.48 x 75.86 x 9.8mm in dimensions. The device will have a 4,230 mAh battery unit and is said to come in Foggy Sea Blue, Ice Hade White, and Glaze Black colors. The device is also said to carry a 1,299 Yuan price tag which is roughly around Rs. 14,000 in India.

It is worth mentioning that the Oppo A35 is identical to the Oppo A15s in all aspects. The latter has already gone official but with a waterdrop notch display. Besides the different display design, the remaining features of both smartphones remain the same.

It can't be said for sure if the A35 will indeed have all the similarities with the A15s or not. However, it would have made more sense if the brand upgraded other features as well except for the display design.

