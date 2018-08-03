Oppo A3s with 3GB RAM launched in India; to be priced at Rs. 13,990

Back in July, Oppo A3s with 2GB RAM was launched in India for Rs. 10,990. Now, the company has come up with the upgraded variant of this smartphone featuring 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. This device will be available in Red and Dark Purple color variants. It will be listed for sale on Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Amazon and offline stores as well.

Oppo A3s specifications

The Oppo smartphone with upgraded storage arrives with an array of highlights despite its affordable price tag. The smartphone is fitted with a 'Super Full Screen' display of 6.2 inches and HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a notch on top and a screen-to-body ratio 88%.

Under its hood, the Oppo smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The internal storage capacity can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The connectivity aspects on board include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB port. A 4230mAh battery powers the device from within.

Oppo A3s flaunts a dual-camera setup at its rear with 13MP and 2MP sensors. There is an 8MP selfie camera with AI capabilities on board. The company touts that there is AI Beauty 2.0 with diversified facial recognition support to click perfect selfies. Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.1 comes with a Music Party feature that will increase the volume from multiple smartphones. This is possible by connecting the devices with ColorOS 5.1 or higher versions to play the same track.

The device misses out on a fingerprint sensor but features the Face Unlock facial recognition technology for security purposes. There are an array of other necessary sensors too on board.

Pricing details

While Oppo is yet to announce the pricing of this upgraded smartphone, a report by Gadgets360 suggests that it could be priced at Rs. 13,990. This makes sense as the 2GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 10,990. Oppo India took to Twitter to announce the launch of the upgraded variant of the smartphone and the same has also been listed on the official website too.