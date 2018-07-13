Oppo A3s launched in India: Dual rear cameras, AI features, and more

After a few days of rumors and speculations, the Oppo A3s has been launched in India. After the launch of its flagship Find X smartphone, the company has come up with its latest budget smartphone. Adhering to the previously leaked pricing, the device has been launched at a price point of Rs. 10,990.

Despite its budget pricing, the smartphone comes with several highlights such as dual rear cameras, a 'Super Full Screen' display, an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC, AI-powered selfie camera and a 4230mAh battery.

Oppo A3s specifications

The latest market entrant from Oppo adorns a 6.2-inch HD+ 'Super Full Screen' display. The screen has a notch at its top to house the selfie camera, earpiece and sensors. It carries a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display appears to have a screen-to-body ratio 88%. The device uses flux dispensing technology to slim down the bezels by 16% taking them to 2.05mm in thickness.

Under its hood, the Oppo smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. The internal storage capacity can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The connectivity aspects on board include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB port. A 4230mAh battery powers the device from within.

The Oppo A3s flaunts a dual-camera setup at its rear with 13MP and 2MP sensors. There is an 8MP selfie camera with AI capabilities on board. The company touts that there is AI Beauty 2.0 with diversified facial recognition support to click perfect selfies.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.1 comes with a Music Party feature that will increase the volume from multiple smartphones. This is possible by connecting the devices with ColorOS 5.1 or higher versions to play the same track.

Oppo A3s price and availability

Oppo has priced this smartphone at Rs. 10,990. The device will go on sale from July 15 via Amazon, Paytm and Flipkart. It will also be available via offline stores. Notably, it has been launched in two color variants - Dark Purple and Red.