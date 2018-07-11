Oppo A3s prototype leaks showing notch display and dual rear cameras

Lately, Oppo is hitting the headlines for an upcoming smartphone. Likely to be dubbed Oppo A3s, this device could be a lower mid-range model. The recent reports have tipped that the smartphone could be a downgraded variant of the Oppo A3 launched in April in the company's home market China.

Now, Slashleaks has shared the Oppo A3s prototype images showing the front and rear design of the smartphone. The prototype showing the front of the smartphone teases the two highlighted features - Big Battery and Dual Camera.

Front and rear design revealed

Going by the same, the smartphone appears to flaunt a notch on top of the display housing the selfie camera and earpiece. It seems to have the volume rocker at the left and a power key at the right. It appears to have a tall display likely to carry 19:9 aspect ratio (remember it has a notch) but the bezels at the top and sides aren't too thin. This should be acceptable as it is likely to belong to the lower mid-range market segment.

Moving to its rear, there appears to have a dual-camera setup with the two lenses positioned horizontally at the top left corner. The LED flash module sits next to the camera arrangement. The rear panel seems to have only the camera and the Oppo branding. Especially, there is no fingerprint sensor on both the sides hinting that the device might miss out on this aspect and rely only on Face Unlock for biometric security.

Oppo A3s price

A few days back, the Oppo A3s pricing was revealed online. The base variant of the smartphone with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space is likely to cost Rs. 10,990. While there is no word regarding the cost of the top-end variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, it is believed that the device might arrive in Red and Dark Purple hues.

Rumored specifications

From the previous reports, the upcoming Oppo smartphone is speculated to bestow a 6.2-inch In-Cell IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio as the Oppo A3. Under its hood, the smartphone might employ a Snapdragon 450 SoC with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space, both supporting expandable storage up to 256GB. The other goodies are said to include Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.1, a 4230mAh battery, a 13MP+2MP dual-camera setup, an 8MP selfie camera with AI Beauty 2.0, and Face Unlock.