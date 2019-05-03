Oppo A3s available with Rs 2,000 discount, price starts at Rs 7,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The 2GB RAM variant of Oppo A3s can be purchased for Rs 7,990 and te 3GB RAM variant for Rs 9,990.

Back in July 2018, Oppo announced the A3s budget smartphone in India. The device was launched under a sub 10k price segment with an iPhone like notch and dual rear cameras. The smartphone has already received some price cuts in the market. Now, the company has once again slashed the price of A3s permanently.

Oppo A3s new price:

The Oppo A3s is available in two different RAM and storage configurations. There is a basic variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and a 3GB RAM with 32GB storage variant. The device was launched with an initial price tag of Rs 10,990 and is getting Rs 2,000 price cut.

Following the permanent price deduction, the 2GB RAM variant of Oppo A3s can be purchased for Rs 7,990. The 3GB RAM variant will be available for Rs 9,990. It is available in two color options- Dark Purple and Red. Users making the purchase via Paytm app will be able to get a cashback of up to Rs 1,300. Also, one can get up to Rs 7,050 benefits via Jio on purchasing a brand new Oppo A3s smartphone.

In terms of specification, there is an entry-level Snapdragon 450 processor powering the smartphone clocking at 1.8GHz. The processor is clubbed with Adreno 506 GPU and up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The device supports an external microSD card of up to 256GB. It ships with Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 UI.

The IPS LCD display measures 6.2-inch in size and offers a 720 x 1520 pixel screen resolution. There is a standard notch on top which packs an 8MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies along with a bunch sensors. The dual-cameras at the back comes with a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) lens for depth mapping. The A3s runs on a 3400mAh Li-Ion battery which can be charged using a standard micro USB cable.

