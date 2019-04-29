Oppo A1k with 4000 mAh battery officially launched in India for Rs 8,490 News oi-Vivek Oppo A1k runs on the latest ColorOS 6.0

After more than a dozen of leaks and rumors, Oppo has officially launched the all-new Oppo A1k in India with an affordable price tag. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Oppo smartphone, which costs less than Rs 9,000 in India.

The Oppo A1k was recently launched in Russia for Rs 10,990, and the smartphone has been launched in India with a much affordable price tag, which makes it a great budget device from Oppo, running on Color OS. The smartphone will be available via offline stores across the country, and as of now, there is no information about the online availability of the Oppo A1k.

Oppo A1k features and specifications

The Oppo A1k comes with a 6.1-inch IPS grade LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core SoC powers the Oppo A1k with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Unlike most of the budget smartphones, the Oppo A1k has a water-drop notch design, which gives a premium look to the smartphone.

The Helio P22 is an Octa-core chipset, which supports 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity as well. The phone has a single 8 MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture at the back with an LED flash and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front.

Though the smartphone misses out on a fingerprint sensor, the device does offer face unlock using the front-facing selfie camera, which might not be as secure, compared to a fingerprint sensor. A big 4000 mAh Li-ion battery runs the show with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB cable. The phone runs on ColorOS 6.0, which is the latest custom OS from Oppo based on Android 9 Pie.

Price and availability

The Oppo A1k will be available in India from 29th of April with a retail price of Rs 8,490. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Oppo A1k, the latest budget smartphone from Oppo, which will compete against the Redmi 7 and the Realme 3.

