Oppo A1k might soon launch in India: Expected to cost less than Rs 10,000 News oi-Vivek Oppo A1k has a single primary camera

Oppo is known for launching affordable yet stylish smartphones in India, and the Oppo A5s is a great example of a good looking smartphone, priced under Rs 10,000. A new report now suggests that the company is gearing up for the launch of the Oppo A1k, which happens to be the next budget smartphone from the company.

The report suggests that the Oppo A1k will be priced under Rs 10,000 in India, to compete against other budget smartphone offerings from Xiaomi, Realme, Honor, and Vivo. Here is everything you need to know about the Oppo A1k.

Oppo A1k specifications

As per the NBTC certification, the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Looking at the leaked image, it is almost evident that the smartphone is most likely to offer a display with water-drop notch design with at least 6-inch screen, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The smartphone has a single primary camera on the back and a mono selfie camera on the front, and as of now, there is no information on the camera specifications of the smartphone.

The leaked poster also suggests that the smartphone will be equipped with a massive 4000 mAh Li-ion battery, which is most likely to offer extended battery life, compared to the competition. The device is most likely to feature dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The Oppo A1k is most likely to offer Android 9 Pie OS with custom ColorOS 6.0 skin on top. If the Oppo A1k will be priced under Rs 10,000, then the smartphone will compete against the likes of the Realme 3, Redmi Note 7, Honor 9 Lite, and other budget smartphones. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Oppo A1k.