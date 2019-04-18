Oppo A5s likely launched in India starting from Rs. 9,990 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo A5s has been launched quietly in India.

Oppo unveiled the A5s smartphone in its home market China a few weeks back. Since this announcement, there have been numerous claims that this smartphone will be launched in the global markets including India soon. Lately, reports regarding the India launch of this smartphone suggested that the launch will happen this month itself.

Now, a recent report by 91mobiles suggests that the Oppo A5s has been launched quietly in the country. It cites retail sources and claims that the smartphone is priced starting at Rs. 9,990. This goes in line with a previous report, which claimed that the smartphone could be priced around Rs. 10,000.

Furthermore, the report goes on stating that the Oppo smartphone will be available in India sometime next week via the major offline stores. It can be expected to be available online too.

Oppo A5s specifications

Talking about specifications, the Oppo A5s adorns a 6.2-inch HD+ In-Cell display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The device has a waterdrop notch display at the top of its display to house the front camera and result in more screen space.

Under its hood, the newly launched Oppo smartphone is claimed to be available in multiple storage configurations - 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. It also comes with support for a microSD card slot to expand the storage space up to 256GB.

The camera department comes with dual cameras at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor. The device gets the power from a capacious 4230mAh battery capable of delivering a long-lasting backup.

Though the report has shed light on the pricing and availability of the smartphone, we are yet to come across an official confirmation regarding the same from Oppo. And, we can expect an announcement to be made in the coming days.