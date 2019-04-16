ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Oppo A5s India launch pegged for next week; to be priced around Rs. 10,000

    Oppo A5s is coming soon to India.

    By
    |

    The Indian smartphone market is all set to witness a few smartphone launches in the coming days. Already, the Redmi Y3 and Samsung Galaxy A70 are likely to be launched in the country next week. Now, an Oppo smartphone has also joined the list of upcoming launches. Well, the talk is about the Oppo A5s.

    Oppo A5s India launch pegged for next week

     

    As per a recent IANS report citing industry sources, Oppo A5s is all set to be launched in India next week. It is said that the device will be priced competitively in the Rs. 10,000 price segment. Recently, there were reports that the company is in plans to launch the Oppo A5s, which is a refreshed version of the Oppo A5 launched in India in August last year.

    Oppo A5s specifications

    Going by the existing reports, the upcoming Oppo smartphone is expected to arrive with similar hardware as that of the Oppo A7. The device is likely to feature a rear camera setup and display as the A7. It is speculated to be fitted with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

    Under its hood, the A5s is believed to employ a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with multiple RAM and storage configurations. It is said to feature 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. Also, there will be a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage space.

    For imaging, this smartphone is likely to feature dual cameras at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP secondary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera enclosed within the notch is said to be an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. This smartphone is believed to be launched with android Oreo topped with ColorOS 5.2 instead of Android Pie topped with ColorOS 6.

     

    Read More About: oppo news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 19:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue