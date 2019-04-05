Oppo A5 new variant with 64GB storage launched in India for Rs 12,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar This variant of Oppo A5 will be available for purchase in the offline market only.

Oppo has launched another new smartphone in the Indian market. The latest smartphone is a new storage variant of the budget Oppo A5 smartphone which was launched back in 2018 in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched a bunch of smartphones in 2019 and is expected to bring Oppo A5s here in the country soon.

As for the Oppo A5 new variant, the new model comes with 64GB of internal storage. This is different from the usual configuration of the device with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 64GB storage space will also be paired with 4GB of RAM for all the multitasking.

In terms of pricing, the latest variant is carrying a price tag of Rs 12,990. This variant of Oppo A5 will be available for purchase in the offline market. It is exclusive to offline retail stores, so if you want to purchase Oppo A5 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, you can visit a nearby outlet.

To recap, the entry-segment Oppo A5 is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset. The onboard storage can now be chosen from 32GB or 64GB. The same can be expanded further via microSD card to 256GB. It comes with Android Oreo OS onboard. Coming to the display, there is a 6.2-inch HD+ display panel with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The 2.5D curved glass gets a Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

For photography, the dual lens setup at the rear has a 13P primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it packs an 8MP lens at the front. Backing it up is a big 4,320mAh battery unit.

