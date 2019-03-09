Oppo A5s to feature a massive 4230 mAh battery with water-drop notch display: Leak News oi-Vivek Oppo A5s has a lot of resemblance to the Realme 3

Oppo recently launched the Oppo F11 Pro, the first smartphone from the company with a pop-up selfie camera. And now, the company is silently gearing up for the launch of the Oppo A5s, which will be an entry-level smartphone from the brand.

The Oppo A5s was recently spotted online, revealing some of the specifications of the smartphone. Here is everything you need to know about the Oppo A5s.

Oppo A5s

According to the leak, the Oppo A5s comes with a 6.2-inch in cell HD+ IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC powers the smartphone with 2/3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device has a dual camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor to assist portrait mode. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera within the water-drop notch.

The smartphone runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. As of now, there is no information on the Android 9 Pie update for the Oppo A5s. The Oppo A5s does come with a big 4230 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

Other than the processor, the Oppo A5s has a lot of similarities to the recently launched Realme 3. In terms of display, battery, and camera both the Oppo A5s and the Realme 3 offers identical specifications.

Considering the specs list, the Oppo A5s is expected to cost around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000. the oppo A5s will compete against the likes of the Realme 3, Redmi Note 7 and other budget Android smartphones.

