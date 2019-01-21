Honor 8A with water-drop notch India launch confirmed: Expected to be priced under Rs 10,000

Honor is all set to launch yet another smartphone in India, this time, an entry-level smartphone with a water-drop notch. According to a report, the company is all set to unveil the Honor 8A in India, which was recently launched in China as the Honor Play 8A for 999 Yuan or Rs 10,000.

As of now, there is no confirmation about the launch date of the Honor 8A. However, considering the current time frame, the company is most likely to announce the Honor 8A in the early February 2019. The company is most likely to launch 3 and 4 GB RAM variants of the Honor 8A under Rs 10,000 price tag for the entry-level variant.

Honor 8A specifications

Though the Honor 8A is an entry-level smartphone, the smartphones come with a water-drop notch display with a 6.09-inch screen, offering 1560 x 720p resolution (HD+), protected by 2.5d curved tempered glass.

The Honor 8A is probably the first smartphone to launch in India with MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot. The smartphone has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots with Bluetooth 4.2 and dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz).

The MediaTek Helio P35 is an Octa-core processor, based on 12nm FinFET manufacturing process with four high-performance cores clocked at 2.3 GHz coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Coming to optics, the device has a single 13 MP shooter on the back with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8 MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture with support for 1080p video recording on both slots. The phone has a non-user-replaceable 3200 mAh battery with the backing for 10W charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Honor 8A comes with EMUI 9.0.1 skin on top based on Android 9 Pie OS.

Considering the features and specs, the Honor 8A will compete against the likes of the Nokia 5.1 Plus, Redmi 6 Pro, Realme U1, and other mid-tier smartphones with Rs 10,000 or similar price tag.

