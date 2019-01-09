Honor Play 8A with water-drop notch and Android 9 Pie officially launched for Rs 8,000

Honor has launched yet another affordable smartphone with modern cosmetics. The Honor Play 8A is the latest smartphone from the company packed with premium design and best-in-class specifications. Here is everything you should know about the Honor Play 8A.

Honor Play 8A price and availability

The Honor Play 8A will be available in Magic Night Black, Aurora Blue, and Platinum Gold for CNY 799 (Rs 8000). The smartphone is already available for purchase via various online stores. The Honor Play 8A is expected to launch in India in the next few weeks.

Honor Play 8A specifications

The Honor Play 8A has a 6.09-inch IPS LCD screen with a water-drop notch, offering higher screen to body ratio compared to other smartphones at this price tag. Similarly, the smartphone has an HD+ (720p) display with 1560 x 720p resolution with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection.

The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC (MT6765) powers the smartphone (680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU) with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The high-end variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage, which retails for 999 Yuan (Rs 10,000).

The Honor Play 8A has a single 13 MP camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone does support native 1080p video recording on both front and the rear cameras.

The mobile phone has a dual SIM card slot with a dedicated microSD card slot, which can be used to expand storage up to 512 GB. With respect to connectivity, the smartphone does support 4G LTE on VoLTE (dual VoLTE), Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.2.

The Honor Play 8A is fueled by a 3000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Honor Play 8A is also the most affordable Honor smartphone to offer Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.0.1 skin on top.