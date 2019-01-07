Honor 8A with waterdrop notch announced: Price, specifications, features and more

It was recently confirmed that the Huawei sub-brand Honor will announce a new smartphone called Honor 8A in its home market China. While the launch date was stated to be January 8, the device has been listed with its complete specifications online. The listing shows that this smartphone features a waterdrop notch on top of its display and makes use of a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, which was used by the Xiaomi Mi Play.

Honor 8A specifications

The Honor 8A features a polycarbonate body with a metallic frame. It flaunts a 6.09-inch display with a waterdrop notch and HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, this new Honor smartphone makes use of a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC based on the 12nm process and clocked at 2.3GHz. This processor is teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. There is also a microSD card slot for expandable storage support.

On the imaging department, the Honor 8A features a single 13MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. This camera comes with LED flash and autofocus as well. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera at the front with f/2.0 aperture. For connectivity, it is packed with 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB 2.0 charging port. Notably, the single camera could be a disappointment as its predecessor - the 7A features dual rear cameras. The entire device gets powered by a 3020mAh battery with support for 5V/1A charging.

Price and availability

As mentioned above, the Honor 8A comes in two storage configurations. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space is priced at 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,000). The pricing of the other variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space is yet to be revealed. The device will be available in three color options such as Magic Night Black, Platinum Gold and Aurora Blue. The sale of this smartphone is expected to debut on January 8.