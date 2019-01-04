ENGLISH

Honor 8A with dual tone glass design leaked with a water-drop notch

Honor 8A is powered by the MediaTek helio P35 SoC

    Honor is all set for the launch of the next budget smartphone, the Honor 8A on the 8th of January with a water-drop notch display and many more premium features.

    Honor 8A with dual tone glass design leaked with a water-drop notch

     

    The Honor 8A will be the successor to the Honor 7A, which was launched in 2018. Here are the leaked renders of the Honor 8A with a complete set of specifications.

    Honor 8A design

    Unlike every other budget smartphone, the Honor 8A has a premium all-glass unibody design with a dual tone pattern. On the front, the device has a full-screen display with a water-drop notch. Albeit, the device still has a prominent chin with Honor logo.

    Honor 8A specifications

    The Honor 8A has a 6.09-inch IPS LCD screen with 1560 x 720p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC powers the smartphone with 3 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage. Similarly, the smartphone will also support storage expansion via a microSD card.

    The Honor 8A has a single 13 MP primary camera on the back with an LED flash unit with 1080p video recording capability. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera which also supports 1080p video recording capability. The Honor 8A misses out on the depth camera, which was present on the Honor 7A.

    The smartphone does lack a fingerprint sensor, and users have to depend on the Face Unlock (using the front-facing camera). The Honor 8A has a 3020  mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port and a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    The Honor 8A runs on the latest Android 9 Pie OS with EMUI 9.0 skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the price of the Honor 8A. Considering the specifications, the Honor 8A is most likely to be priced under Rs 10,000.

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 6:52 [IST]
