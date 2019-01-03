Honor 8A confirmed to be launched on January 8 with notch display, Android 9 and more

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced that the company will introduce its new budget segment smartphone Honor 8A in China on January 8. Last month the phone was also spotted on TENAA listing with the model numbers JAT-TL00 and JAT-AL00.

According to the reports, the smartphone will not house any fingerprint scanner like its predecessor. The Honor 8A will also feature a waterdrop notch display with minimum bezels. There are already many rumors about the smartphone which claims the specification of the phone.

Honor 8A rumored specifications

According to rumors, the Honor 8A will sport a 6-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1560 × 720 pixels. The screen will also carry a notch and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC with 680 MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The smartphone will be backed by 3GB of RAM, and 32GB / 64GB of onboard storage. But you can also expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone houses a single rear camera setup of 13MP camera sensor with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone features an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the Honor 8A is said to offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS. It will be fueled by a 3000mAh or 2920mAh non-removable battery, and expected to run on Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0.

Honor 8A is expected to be launch in black, blue, gold, red. So far the pricing of the smartphone is not disclosed, but we can get the exact price at the launch day.

