Alleged Honor 8A with Android 9 Pie receives Wi-Fi Alliance certification

Honor is known name when it comes to affordable smartphones after Xiaomi. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to bring its next flagship the Honor View20 this month. While we have seen numerous leaks and rumors surrounding the Honor View20, a new Honor smartphone has been spotted out in the wild. Honor is now reportedly working on an affordable smartphone and the device has already been certified before its official announcement.

The upcoming affordable Honor smartphone is the Honor 8A and the device has received its certification from Wi-Fi Alliance. The alleged smartphone which has cleared the Wi-Fi certification carries the model number JAT-LX1. The device runs on Android 9 Pie and the certification hints that Honor might soon bring this smartphone in the market. Earlier, the Honor smartphone with codename JAT-AL00, JAT-TL00 and JAT-L29 was spotted on TENNA as well as Russia's EEC. This further suggests that new Honor smartphones are in the making.

The Wi-Fi Alliance certification of the Honor 8A does not reveal any specific information about the specifications and features which will be offered by the device. However, it shows similar specs set as the TENNA listing of the device had shown. The Honor 8A is said to feature a tall 6.08-inch HD+ LCD display panel that will offer a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The screen resolutions are a bit low and this further nails the fact that this will be entry-segment offering by the Chinese tech giant.

Powering the smartphone will be an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz. The chipset onboard will be paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of storage. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie out of the box based on EMUI 9.0 skin on top. In terms of optics, the Honor 8A is said to use a single lens rear camera module with a 13MP sensor and an 8MP front camera to capture selfies. The device will be backed by a small 3,000mAh battery unit.

As of now, Honor has not made any official comment on the upcoming Honor 8A and it remains to be seen what all new features this device will offer. We will keep you posted with further reports on Honor 8A, so stay tuned with us.