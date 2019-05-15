Oppo A3s new variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage launched for Rs 9,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The device is available for purchase at all the major offline retail stores.

Oppo A3s, the budget smartphone by the Chinese smartphone has been introduced with a new configuration in India. The smartphone was launched last year under the sub 10k price segment and with some modern set of features. Until now, the Oppo A3s was available in two different configurations including a 2GB RAM+ 16GB storage option and a 3GB RAM with 32GB storage option.

Oppo has launched a new variant of the A3s smartphone. The latest model comes with a higher RAM and storage option and is priced under Rs 10,000. This variant offers 4GB RAM and an internal storage space of 64GB and could be expanded using a microSD card like on the other models.

The Oppo A3s 4GB model has been priced at Rs 9,990 in the Indian market. The device is available for purchase at all the major offline retail stores. The online availability of the new variant is currently unknown and it remains to be seen when it will be available at the e-commerce platforms. It is available in two color options including Red and Purple colors.

As for the internals, the 4GB RAM variant of the Oppo A3s packs the same set of hardware as the previous versions. The device runs on an entry-segment Snapdragon 450 processor which is combined with Adreno 506 GPU. The device has an expandable storage capacity of up to 256GB using a microSD card. In the software department, it comes with Android v8.1 Oreo topped with ColorOS 6.1 skin.

The smartphone has a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD display panel with an iPhone X like broad notch on top. An 8MP camera to make video calls and click selfies is placed within the notch. The dual camera setup at the rear packs a 13MP primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3400mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery.

